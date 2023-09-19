A notorious criminal ends up in the La Crosse County jail in 1913 after a drunken night out. The man was known for kidnapping high profile individuals and holding them for ransom, long before kidnapping was a common crime.

Listen to the latest episode to learn more about the creation of kidnapping, and the infamous folks who put the crime on the map.

The podcast was created in partnership with the La Crosse Public Library Archives. Learn more about the voices and researchers behind the stories here.

