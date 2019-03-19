Try 3 months for $3

For the second episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archive team at the La Crosse Public Library travels back to 1932 to tell the story of of a murder that left three people dead, one of which was found where the Casino Bar now stands.

New Dark La Crosse Stories podcast looks at the seedier side of city's history

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

Dark La Crosse Stories: Series chronicles our city's nefarious history

article

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 2: Jealousy and Revenge

article

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 1: Jailbreak!

collection

The voices behind Dark La Crosse Stories

2 updates

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.