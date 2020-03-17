Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 28: La Crosse's Darkest Hour Part 2
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 28: La Crosse's Darkest Hour Part 2

From the Dark La Crosse Stories: Series chronicles our city's nefarious history series
This is the second in a two-part story that describes how a political celebration turned ugly in 1884. Click here to listen to Part 1.

The Dark La Crosse Stories series is made possible by a partnership between the La Crosse Public Library and the La Crosse Tribune.

To subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, click here.

To subscribe to the podcast on Google Play, click here.

+254 The Tribune's entire A-to-Z look back at La Crosse area history
