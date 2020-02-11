Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 25: Long ago newspaper editor accused of treason
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 25: Long ago newspaper editor accused of treason

From the Dark La Crosse Stories: Series chronicles our city's nefarious history series
La Crosse newspaper man Marcus ‘Brick’ Pomeroy took a controversial position during the Civil War.

The Dark La Crosse Stories series is made possible by a partnership between the La Crosse Public Library and the La Crosse Tribune.

