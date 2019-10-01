Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 16: The story of a rough-and-tumble La Crossepolice detective

{{featured_button_text}}

On the 16th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library tells the story of one of the city's first and most beloved police officers, and his legacy that stretched from the river town's early days to the 20th century.

The Dark La Crosse Stories series is made possible by a partnership between the La Crosse Public Library and the La Crosse Tribune.

