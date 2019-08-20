Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 13: What's the connection between a long-ago South Side counterfeiter and the current mayor?

{{featured_button_text}}

On the 13th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, we explore a tenuous link between the city's current mayor, Tim Kabat, and a counterfeiter who lived on the South Side more than a century ago.

The Dark La Crosse Stories series is made possible by a partnership between the La Crosse Public Library and the La Crosse Tribune.

