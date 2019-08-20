Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 13: What's the connection between a long-ago South Side counterfeiter and the current mayor?

On the 13th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, we explore a tenuous link between the city's current mayor, Tim Kabat, and a counterfeiter who lived on the South Side more than a century ago.
The Dark La Crosse Stories series is made possible by a partnership between the La Crosse Public Library and the La Crosse Tribune.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
To subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, click here.
To subscribe to the podcast on Google Play, click here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.