On the third episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the La Crosse Public Library archives team weaves a horrid true tale of grave robbing, mutilation and a possible haunting in a mystery that alludes police to this day. 

In this Series

Dark La Crosse Stories: Series chronicles our city's nefarious history

Dark La Crosse Stories: North Side Body Snatchers

Dark La Crosse Stories: Jealousy and Revenge

Dark La Crosse Stories: Jailbreak!

