New episodes of Dark La Crosse Stories will recount stories from the darker, seedier side of La Crosse history, straight from the public library archives.

The 10-episode installment features stories about serial kidnappers, sensationalized journalism, con artists, bribery and more. Listeners are left with thought provoking questions and conversation in a talkback after each story.

The first episode of the collection, The Greenfield Burning, will be released Tuesday, July 11, with the following episodes releasing every two weeks on Tuesday. The final episode from this installment will be released Nov. 14.

The podcast was created in partnership with the La Crosse Public Library Archives. In 2013, the department developed a downtown walking tour around the seedier themed happenings in downtown La Crosse from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, they then brought the stories to life on stage.