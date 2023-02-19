Do you know a lady who loves our community, is a good communicator and would be a great ambassador for our area? Then please consider nominating her for 2023 Mrs. Oktoberfest.

Nominate an amazing woman who is:

Actively involved in the La Crosse community.

Married or previously married.

At least 50 years old.

Living within 20 miles of La Crosse.

Able to devote her time to numerous Oktoberfest activities throughout the coming year.

A La Crosse and Oktoberfest enthusiast.

Aware that you are nominating her to be Mrs. Oktoberfest.

Being Mrs. Oktoberfest is an amazing experience and a huge honor. It was with great humility that I stepped into the role of Mrs. Oktoberfest 2019, not realizing that my reign would last for two years due to COVID. I understood I was joining a long line of phenomenal women. Without exception these ladies are huge givers to our community. They serve on boards, support education and the arts and advocate for people in need. They are some of the busiest people I know, but their bottom line is giving service to others.

When we become Mrs. Oktoberfest, we enter a Royal Family who, in most cases, become as close as the families into which we were born. Members of our 2019-20 Royal Family are our Festmaster and Frau Terry and Shelly Cowgill, Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest Jordenne Butler, Co-Presidents of the Board Bobbi Shoh and James Brennan, Grenadier Generals Justin and Katie Drury, Special Fester Danielle Lass, and Parade Marshals Joe and Pat Heim and Scott and Debby Skogen. As the 2019 Fest Button declares, “Fest with Das Beste,” we have “Das Beste Royal Family!” I am quite sure that other Royal Families would disagree with me claiming their family to be “Das Beste.” One of the greatest gifts of Fest is gaining these splendid family members whom I know will be lifelong friends. To me, the Royal Family is the soul of Oktoberfest.

Mr. and Mrs. Oktoberfest are pampered and spoiled by the Grenadiers who truly are the heart of Fest. They escorted us to every function and knew what I needed even before I did, and their only payment is gratitude from the Royal Family. Since stepping down in 2021, It has been a change having to take care of our own transportation and logistics for Fest events. Having Grenadier escorts was a bit like living in a fairytale.

The Grenadiers and the Royal Family are the people the public sees. Unseen are those who work behind the scenes to make fest run seamlessly. Seven hundred volunteers from 80 nonprofit, volunteer organizations got paid to work at the 2019 fest, and $84,451.00 was given to these organizations by the fest. These nonprofits reinvest their shares in charities in our community.

So what does Mrs. Oktoberfest do all year? She and Mr. Oktoberfest, along with the rest of the Royal Family, represent our community at a multitude of events near and far. The Torchlight Parade was pure magic as we rode the Oktoberfest float surrounded by singing, dancing Grenadiers interacting with children and folks of all ages along the parade route. Riding the float in the Maple Leaf Parade with 100,000 people in attendance was a mountain-top experience.

We had a grand time during fest week as we spent anywhere from 12 to 14 hours a day attending myriad functions. As great as fest week was, by far the greatest part of the fest happened the following week when we visited schools and rest homes. Seeing the excitement of students when our polka band, led for the past 28 years by Crazy George, always accompanied by his beloved wife Joyce, would lead us out onto the floor is something I wish everyone could experience.

As wonderful as those visits were, the best of all happened at rest homes where we took the fest to those who could no longer attend but have vivid memories of festing. We heard stories from residents about how they waited all year for the visit by the Royal Family. Once our polka band struck up, we engaged the residents in dances, wheelchairs and all. Seeing faces lit with joy was our reward. We always paid a special salute to veterans present, who would show up in their military caps, and there were tears all around.

We made memories to last a lifetime ranging from after the Rotary Lights parade, when parade-goers gathered in Riverside Park where Santa went on stage and flipped a switch and millions of lights came to life, to St Paul Winter Carnival, where I survived an exciting snowmobile ride with Festmaster Terry, to the Voyageur Festival in Winnipeg where we experienced unparalleled Canadian hospitality, to hometown festivals of Mardi Gras and the St Patrick’s celebration and Riverfest. And finally, to my favorite of all, small-town parades we visited almost every summer weekend where whole towns turn out and everyone is happy.

I would never have been able to accomplish what I have without the support and constant backing of Mr. Oktoberfest Marv, who is the kindest man I know. There are good reasons his nickname is Marvelous. He has backed me every step of the way and truly is the wind beneath my wings.

If you know of a deserving woman who would have fun and enjoy representing and contributing to the Coulee Region, please nominate her. The deadline for nominations is noon, April 1. Nominations will remain active for three years of the original nomination. All nominations must be made online using this link: www.oktoberfestusa.com/royal-family/mrs-oktoberfest/.

