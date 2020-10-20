Dates set, registration open for "Cut it Out" domestic violence warning sign training for hair stylists

New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers is now accepting registration for the virtual “Cut it Out” training program, designed to help salon owners and employees identify the signs of domestic abuse and direct clients in need to resources.

The free virtual training, being conducted by the PBA (Professional Beauty Association) Foundation’s CUT IT OUT: The Beauty Community Against Domestic Abuse program, will be offered from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30; 9 to 11 a.m. Monday Nov. 9; and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. Stylists and barbers who wish to attend a training are asked to call New Horizons at 608-791-2610, ext. 1309, or email ra2@nhagainstabuse.org.

According to the PBA, stylists, estheticians and make-up artists “are in the ideal position to recognize when something’s just not quite right with their clients.” Signs of distress may include bruises, cuts, self blaming tendencies, abrupt lifestyle changes or irregular behaviors.

Training will cover recognizing signs of abuse among colleagues, clients, friends or family, responding empathetically and discreetly, and safely referring them to organizations like New Horizons, which serves women, men and youth in seven counties in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

For more information on New Horizons, call the La Crosse office at 608-791-2610 or the crisis line at 1-888-231-0066, or visit www.nhagainstabuse.org/.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.