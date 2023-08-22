U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden announced Tuesday that his oldest daughter, Sydney, has died after a year-long battle with cancer.

“It is with the most profound sense of grief and joy that Sara Jane and I announce the passing of our oldest daughter, Sydney Marie (Van Orden) Martenis after a year of battling a very aggressive form of cancer. She died peacefully surrounded by her family,” Van Orden said in a statement.

“We are heartbroken that we cannot share her smile and laugh in person any longer but are so thankful that she is resting with our Lord and that we were able to spend these years with her and her family,” he continued.

Sydney is survived by her husband Chris, daughter Madelyn, sons, Charlie and Roman, father and mother Derrick and Sara Jane, sister Abigail (Williams), brothers, Theodore and Daniel, grandmother Virginia Whitelock and many uncles, aunts and cousins.

Last week, Van Orden appeared virtually at a Farm Bill listening session in La Crosse so that he could be with his daughter and family after her illness took a turn.

“Thank you for all of the tender mercies you have shown to our family. May God bless you all,” the congressman said.