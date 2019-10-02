La Crosse County Board Supervisor David Holtze died in his sleep at his home after he attended the annual Festmaster’s Ball as an Irish Fest representative Sept. 25.
How Holtze spent the last few days of his life was indicative of who he was, said Tara Johnson, county board chairwoman and supervisor in La Crosse’s 29th District.
He attended the annual Wisconsin County Association Conference in the Wisconsin Dells at the end of September, where he was able to say goodbye to fellow county board members he worked with both in La Crosse and Kenosha over the years.
He planned to retire from his position once his term was complete and travel with his wife, Lynn.
“It was his swan song because he had made the decision to not run again in April when we’re all up for election,” Johnson said. “His health was not great.”
Holtze spent some time in the hospital earlier this year, which was the only time his attendance at county board meetings wasn’t stellar.
The decision to not run was a difficult and emotional one for him because he’s been in elected office for his whole life, Johnson said.
Before his time in La Crosse, Holtze served on the Kenosha County Board as a member of most major committees from 1974 to 1981. In became the chairman of the town of Somers in Kenosha County from 1985 to 1999.
Carol Fischer-Matteucci, of Kenosha, said Holtze gave her a cactus when she succeeded him as Somers town chairman.
“He left a cactus on my desk as a reminder that politics can be prickly at times,” she recalled. “We went through some contentious times. Somers at the time was growing pretty rapidly.”
Holtze’s experience in Kenosha helped him obtain a position on the La Crosse County Board when he and his wife moved back to their hometown to operate the Forest Hills Golf Course.
He was elected to represent the county’s 12th District in 2012 and served on many committees, including the Economic Development Fund Board, Legislative Committee and the Commission on Aging among others.
“When he came onto the board, he just brought so much experience with him,” said Dan Ferries, county board supervisor in La Crosse’s 16th District. “His lifelong commitment that he gave to serving people. We didn’t always agree politically, but I always respected him. He was a man of character.”
Ferries remembers Holtze best for his Irish humor and said it was impossible to walk away from Holtze without a smile. He was always sharing an Irish story or funny anecdote from his life, Ferries said.
“The greatest thing about Dave, was he was so willing to help other people,” said Sharon Hampson, county board supervisor in La Crosse’s 7th District. “Someone would come to him and say, ‘I want to run for this office but I don’t know how,’ and so Dave would mentor them through the process.”
Holtze would act as a one-person welcoming committee for new board members. He would approach them and offer to help them understand their role as a newly elected member, Hampson said.
He was also very proud of his Irish heritage and was involved with La Crosse Irish Fest.
“They just love him,” Hampson said. “I sat in the Irish section at the funeral yesterday, and they were all talking about him. He was well-loved.”
“Occasionally you meet people that tend to stick with you, memories of them, and he was definitely one of them,” Ferries said.
He recalled a lunch the two had together a week ago at the Cargill Room where the two found out Ferries grew up with Holtze’s brother. They took a picture together so Holtze could send it to his brother. “I don’t know if that picture ever got delivered,” Ferries said.
“He spent the last few days of his life doing exactly what he loved doing,” Johnson said. “Which was being a county board supervisor and being with that group of people at the annual conference and then going to Festmaster’s Ball.”
The La Crosse county board will advertise for people to interview and appoint someone to fill Holtze’s vacant seat for the remaining part of the term, Hampson said.
