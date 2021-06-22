 Skip to main content
Dave Skogen named to JA of Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame
Barb and Dave Skogen

Dave Skogen, chairman of Festival Foods Inc., is one of four Wisconsin business leaders who will be inducted into the Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame Wednesday in Milwaukee.

The other inductees are Jack Link (Jack Link’s Protein Snacks); Timothy Sullivan (in recognition of his contributions to Bucyrus); and Daniel “Jack” McKeithan Jr. (Tamarack Petroleum Co., Inc.), inducted posthumously. 

Established in 1990, the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame honors people whose business innovations, effective management and civic involvement have made a difference in their companies and communities throughout the state. 

“Our state is rich with the stories of visionary businessmen and women whose accomplishments make Wisconsin a great place to live and work,” said Michael Frohna, president of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, in a news release. “The tremendous contributions of our inductees to the business world and the fine examples they have set for Wisconsin young people qualify them for induction into this year’s Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame.”

The outdoor induction ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday on the campus of the JA Kohl’s Education Center, 11111 West Liberty Drive in Milwaukee.

Festival Foods traces its roots to 1946, when Dave’s parents, Paul and Jane, opened Skogen’s IGA in Onalaska. 

Dave and his wife, Barb, and brothers Gary and Tom oversaw the company after Paul died in 1976. Sensing a shifting trend in consumer buying habits, they decided to change the family chain’s stores and opened the first Festival Foods store in Onalaska. The company, which now has more than 30 stores throughout the state, is headquartered in De Pere, Wis., with a large support center recently built in Onalaska.

They were among the founders of the Character Lives initiative and curriculum in more than 20 area schools, building Dash-Park in downtown Onalaska and donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to local nonprofits as well as their vacant grocery store in Holmen to house a Boys & Girls Club.

Dave Skogen mug

Skogen
