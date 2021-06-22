Dave Skogen named to JA of Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame

Dave Skogen, chairman of Festival Foods Inc., is one of four Wisconsin business leaders who will be inducted into the Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame Wednesday in Milwaukee.

The other inductees are Jack Link (Jack Link’s Protein Snacks); Timothy Sullivan (in recognition of his contributions to Bucyrus); and Daniel “Jack” McKeithan Jr. (Tamarack Petroleum Co., Inc.), inducted posthumously.

Established in 1990, the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame honors people whose business innovations, effective management and civic involvement have made a difference in their companies and communities throughout the state.

“Our state is rich with the stories of visionary businessmen and women whose accomplishments make Wisconsin a great place to live and work,” said Michael Frohna, president of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, in a news release. “The tremendous contributions of our inductees to the business world and the fine examples they have set for Wisconsin young people qualify them for induction into this year’s Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame.”

The outdoor induction ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday on the campus of the JA Kohl’s Education Center, 11111 West Liberty Drive in Milwaukee.