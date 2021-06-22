Dave Skogen named to JA of Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame

Dave Skogen, chairman of Festival Foods Inc., is one of four Wisconsin business leaders who will be inducted into the Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame Wednesday in Milwaukee.
The other inductees are Jack Link (Jack Link’s Protein Snacks); Timothy Sullivan (in recognition of his contributions to Bucyrus); and Daniel “Jack” McKeithan Jr. (Tamarack Petroleum Co., Inc.), inducted posthumously.
Established in 1990, the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame honors people whose business innovations, effective management and civic involvement have made a difference in their companies and communities throughout the state.
“Our state is rich with the stories of visionary businessmen and women whose accomplishments make Wisconsin a great place to live and work,” said Michael Frohna, president of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, in a news release. “The tremendous contributions of our inductees to the business world and the fine examples they have set for Wisconsin young people qualify them for induction into this year’s Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame.”
The outdoor induction ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday on the campus of the JA Kohl’s Education Center, 11111 West Liberty Drive in Milwaukee.
Festival Foods traces its roots to 1946, when Dave’s parents, Paul and Jane, opened Skogen’s IGA in Onalaska.
Dave and his wife, Barb, and brothers Gary and Tom oversaw the company after Paul died in 1976. Sensing a shifting trend in consumer buying habits, they decided to change the family chain’s stores and opened the first Festival Foods store in Onalaska. The company, which now has more than 30 stores throughout the state, is headquartered in De Pere, Wis., with a large support center recently built in Onalaska.
They were among the founders of the Character Lives initiative and curriculum in more than 20 area schools, building Dash-Park in downtown Onalaska and donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to local nonprofits as well as their vacant grocery store in Holmen to house a Boys & Girls Club.
Festival Foods Grandad Half Marathon: Adam Bohach posts second straight win
Adam Bohach has run the Festival Foods Grandad Half Marathon two times, and both experiences have ended in victory.
The 33-year-old Decorah, Iowa native crossed the finish line at Riverside Park in 1 hour, 12 minutes, 19 seconds to win the men’s division on Saturday.
Bohach set a course record last year by finishing in 1 hour, 10 minutes, 2 seconds. The runner has seen success before in his running career earning All-American Honors during his senior year at Luther College and winning the PNC Milwaukee Marathon about two years ago.
Bohach won Saturday’s race by 16 seconds over runner-up Ben Bocher (1:12.35) of Naperville, Ill. The 37-year-old beat his third-place finish last year by nearly four minutes.
Zack Bailey (1:18.24) of Chicago finished third, and La Crosse’s own Matthew Gausmann placed fourth (1:20.09).
Holmen’s Hannah Janus won the women’s race with a time of 1 hour, 26 minutes, 45 seconds. She crossed the line four minutes before second-place Lara Ruegg (1:30:43) of Lanesboro, Minn. Sarah Stiloski (1:30.47) of Green Bay finished third, and La Crosse’s Molly Baker was fourth (1:41.05).
Jacb Bryhn of Mindoro won the men’s 5k race by one second with his time of 15:33. La Crosse’s Jackson Shaw (15:34) pushed him to the end. Dylan Johnson (16:57) of Circle Pines, Minn. came in third (16:57), and La Crosse’s Tony Dockendorff was fourth (17:35).
The Bohach family picked up another victory when Flannery Cerbin-Bohach, a Central High School graduate, won the female division with a time of 17:46. Kylie Rischer (20:00) of La Crosse was second (20:00) and finished five seconds ahead of third-place Savannah Stanley (20:05) of Two Rivers, Wis.
La Crosse Omnium draws 400 cyclists for three day competition
At 14, Anthony Hilligoss is several years from adulthood, but he was racing with the men Saturday afternoon, prepared to power through 54.4 miles on Day Two of the La Crosse Omnium.
Though competing among those who were cycling well before he was born, Anthony, of Eden Prairie, Minn., was feeling confident, having tackled steep rides five times a week in preparation.
“It’s a little intimidating, but I’m up for it,” said Anthony, who participated in the boy’s division the past three years. “You have to conserve energy, find good riders to follow, drink water and fuel up throughout the ride so you don’t bonk out.”
Fatigue is inevitable for participants in the three-day cycling classic, now in its seventh year and hosted by the Outdoor Recreation Alliance of the Seven Rivers Region. Coinciding with the Festival Foods Grandad Half Marathon, riders faced a time trial Friday afternoon, ascending 550 feet up Grandad Bluff on a 2.4-mile course. On Saturday, riders in 15 categories tackled a 13.6-mile loop in the backwoods around Ridgeway, Nodine and New Hartford, Minn., repeating the route up to five times for distances topping out at 68 miles. On each lap, cyclists faced a challenging 654-foot climb — with an exhilarating descent.
“It’s fun, a little bit of a rush — you hit 47 mph going downhill,” said Jadon Jaeger, 36, of Bayside, Wis. A fifth-year competitor, Jaeger joined the Masters 35+ 1/2/3 division, finishing Saturday’s 54.4 mile trek in two hours and 12 minutes. Jaeger puts in up to 20 hours of practice a week for the race, and while he “powered through” to the end, the competition was stiff.
About 400 riders, basking in the blue skies and sunshine, participated in Saturday’s events, with many set to return for this morning’s Omnium Criterium in downtown La Crosse. Described as “NASCAR on bikes,” Criterium riders, packed tightly on the streets, cover flat terrain at high speeds.
Points are scored individually in each event over the course of the weekend and accumulate toward the La Crosse Omnium Championship. Cash prizes of up to $1,800 are awarded. Proceeds from entry fees also support the Outdoor Recreation Alliance.
People ages 9 to 50-plus come from across the U.S. and Canada for the Omnium, with levels of skill from amateur to pro. Organizer Chris Stindt credits the topography of the Driftless Region for the race’s popularity, and rider Jeannie Kuhajek of New Zealand agrees.
“The area is beautiful, lots of variety in the terrain,” said Kuhajek, 44, who travels to the U.S. each summer for racing season with partner Warrick Spence, 45. The couple bonded over cycling, with Spence having competed for three decades and placing second Saturday in the Masters 35+ 1/2/3 Division. Compared to the hills in New Zealand, the route’s ascent was a relative breeze, and Kuhajek notes she and Spence have the advantage of warm weather year round for outdoor practice. While the couple bikes 10 to 15 hours a week, Kuhajek says it is more for recreation than race preparation.
“I love the freedom and beauty of being on a bicycle, and the simplicity of the sport,” Kuhajek said.
Anthony shares her passion for soaring on two wheels, a thrill compounded by the camaraderie and competition of the Omnium.
“I think it has the perfect mix of what a road race should have,” Anthony said. “Races are the fun stuff.”