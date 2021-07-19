David Marcou announces publication of 5 books

David Joseph Marcou of La Crosse, an award-winning author, has announced publication of five books in his Spirit of America series.

He says his total number of books now is 250.

Here are the new books, according to his release:

SA161: “Mr. Twain’s Secret, Main Street Revisited—The Art of Human Curiosity in Essays on Humor, Sadness, Life, & Love.”

SA162: “Here & There,” a collection of photos mainly by author Marcou and Irish fire-medic & administrator Paul Curran.

SA163: “Words That Play On-Stage,” 11 dramas written by Marcou, including his updated “Remembering Davy Crockett.”

SA164: “An Artistic Passion: Spiritual Humanism in Documentary Photography,” Authored by Marcou, with a personal essay by Curran.

SA165: “Labors of Love, People, & Places: An Anthology of Great Documentary Photos,” mainly taken by Marcou and Curran.

Marcou says he goes out on the streets of La Crosse nearly every day and photographs candidly.

