David Marcou publishes four new books

David Joseph Marcou's newest four books were published recently, including the 200th volume of his Spirit of America series.

The La Crosse author's 285th book, "More Labors of Love -- Can Humanity & God Save America & Many Lives Beyond Too?," consists of photos and was published for David and his Irish partner, co-photographer Paul Curran, by Digi-COPY of La Crosse.

The other three books are SA197: "Visual Mementos of My Brother Dennis A. Marcou's 70th Birthday Party" (photos by David); SA198: "Mrs. Kennedy-Onassis Quotes, Notes to M&H" (M&H are David's son & his son's partner), and "My Best Irish Play" (David's sequel to a Sean O'Casey classic); SA199: "Celebrities -- Let Them Shine; Some Everyday Heroes, Some Big Stars," by Marcou with Curran.

Some of Marcou's recent books can be purchased at Pearl St. Books, 323 Pearl St., La Crosse.