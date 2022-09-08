 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

David Marcou publishes four new books

  • 0

David Joseph Marcou's newest four books were published recently, including the 200th volume of his Spirit of America series.

The La Crosse author's 285th book, "More Labors of Love -- Can Humanity & God Save America & Many Lives Beyond Too?," consists of photos and was published for David and his Irish partner, co-photographer Paul Curran, by Digi-COPY of La Crosse.

The other three books are SA197: "Visual Mementos of My Brother Dennis A. Marcou's 70th Birthday Party" (photos by David); SA198: "Mrs. Kennedy-Onassis Quotes, Notes to M&H" (M&H are David's son & his son's partner), and "My Best Irish Play" (David's sequel to a Sean O'Casey classic); SA199: "Celebrities -- Let Them Shine; Some Everyday Heroes, Some Big Stars," by Marcou with  Curran.

Some of Marcou's recent books can be purchased at Pearl St. Books, 323 Pearl St., La Crosse. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News