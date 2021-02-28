David Russell: The thing about teachers

When I was an 8-year-old boy growing up in a small town in Wisconsin in the 1950s, I was home alone one June afternoon when there came a knock on the front door. It was a different era — children hadn’t been told not to answer the door when home alone. I went to the door and recognized a local high school boy. He asked if my father was home and I said “no.” He asked if my mother was home, and I said “no.” He frowned, gave me a small wrapped package, and told me to give it to my father.
That evening at supper my father opened the package to reveal a fancy watch. It was a going-away gift from his high school students. My father taught vocational and agricultural classes. He was leaving to teach at a bigger school in a nearby city. Over the next few years he came back to serve as high school principal in our small town, and then in the nearby city. Later he became the leader of a division at the State Department of Public Instruction in Madison. He spent his whole career in education.
In the COVID pandemic many teachers have had to re-invent their teaching methods. New technologies, remote teaching, divided classes, virtual communication with students, phone calls with parents, more time, more work, more stress, more concern about students falling behind, and trying to keep everyone safe. Teachers are heroes. They deserve medals. And more pay. Compare how our society rewards athletes/entertainers with how we reward those we ask to teach our children.
I had many good teachers. My favorite high school teacher was Mrs. T. She taught English, and I was fortunate to have her all four years. What a break that was. She was strict but fair, and engaged teenagers in analytic thinking about prose and poetry. The writing assignments were meaningful. She also enthused and involved many students, not just a few, in our senior class play. I most appreciated her when I was reading and writing in my years after high school. She wrote a full-page goodbye note in my senior yearbook, which I still have. To my discredit, I can’t remember if I sent her a thank you note.
The best elementary teacher I knew never taught me or my kids. She had a gift for making learning interesting and understandable. She was especially good with those students who had difficulty. Many parents wanted her as a private tutor. Out of necessity, she had to leave the profession for a better-paying non-teaching position. What a loss,
I once served on a committee to help select a middle school principal. My favorite interview question is:”What type of person annoys you the most?” Most people think for a while before answering. But one candidate responded instantly:”Teachers who don’t really care about kids.” That person got the job, and would hire many teachers over the years. From my experience, there are very few teachers who don’t really care about kids.
Forty years after the watch was delivered to our house, my two brothers and I arrived at a small rural church an hour before the start of our father’s funeral. From the parking lot, I noticed a man in work clothes pacing back and forth in front of the church door. As he approached me, I recognized the high school boy who had delivered that watch. He apologized for not being able to stay for the service. But he wanted to tell us how much his former teacher had meant to him.