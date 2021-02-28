David Russell: The thing about teachers

I had many good teachers. My favorite high school teacher was Mrs. T. She taught English, and I was fortunate to have her all four years. What a break that was. She was strict but fair, and engaged teenagers in analytic thinking about prose and poetry. The writing assignments were meaningful. She also enthused and involved many students, not just a few, in our senior class play. I most appreciated her when I was reading and writing in my years after high school. She wrote a full-page goodbye note in my senior yearbook, which I still have. To my discredit, I can’t remember if I sent her a thank you note.

The best elementary teacher I knew never taught me or my kids. She had a gift for making learning interesting and understandable. She was especially good with those students who had difficulty. Many parents wanted her as a private tutor. Out of necessity, she had to leave the profession for a better-paying non-teaching position. What a loss,

I once served on a committee to help select a middle school principal. My favorite interview question is:”What type of person annoys you the most?” Most people think for a while before answering. But one candidate responded instantly:”Teachers who don’t really care about kids.” That person got the job, and would hire many teachers over the years. From my experience, there are very few teachers who don’t really care about kids.