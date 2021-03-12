Daylight Saving Time: Gundersen expert offers 'spring forward' adjustment tips

“Spring forward is usually the rougher one for people — nobody really seems to mind the ‘fall back’ one because you’re getting an extra hour of sleep,” Tookey said. “But when it comes to springing forward — that hour feels pretty rough.”

Tookey cautions against trying to ignore the change, saying you can “run into trouble by shortchanging” yourself of the rest time.

“One hour of sleep, long term, is no big deal, but it can impact you for two to three day,” Tookey says.

He advises rising a half hour early Saturday, and on Sunday venturing outside within an hour of waking to help adjust to the early darkness, bringing a flashlight or reflective gear if necessary. In the evening, when it’s still light out, step outside again for a bit.

“Getting some sunshine can be helpful in resetting the clock,” Tookey says.

For children, Tookey recommends keeping rising time and bedtime consistent. If it is still light outside when younger kids are going to bed, keep their rooms dark with thick curtains to help them drift off.

Tookey also advises accepting you may feel thrown off for a day or two as your body and mind adjusts.

“Give yourself some extra time and a little bit of grace,” Tookey says. “I think come Monday morning a lot of people aren’t feeling 100%, so just be nice to your coworkers and give yourself some slack if you’re not running at peak efficiency.”

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

