Daylight Saving Time: Gundersen expert offers 'spring forward' adjustment tips

Daylight Saving Time has long been a hot button topic — does the biannual changing of the clock do more harm than good? — and a proposed bill called “The Sunshine Act” has created even more chatter.
The bipartisan bill would keep the “spring forward” clock permanent, with no “fall back” come November.
Currently, Hawaii and Arizona are the only states which do not observe Daylight Saving Time (DST), though many states — not including Wisconsin — have made initiatives to keep the clock the same year round. However, actually enacting the change would require an amendment from Congress to the Uniform Time Act.
Proponents of eliminating Standard Time, from November to March, in favor of DST 365 days a year point to studies showing adverse health and societal effects caused by the spring forward/fall back approach.
A release from Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, cosponsor of the bipartisan Sunshine Act bill, links to or cites research indicating permanent DST could reduce the risk of stroke and seasonal depression, increase physical activity, lessen car collisions related to visibility issues, reduce energy usage, benefit agriculture and even boost the economy, with a JP Morgan Chase study showing a drop in spending during “fall back.”
With Wisconsin showing no immediate plans to push for a consistent clock year round, Dr. Christopher Tookey of Gundersen Health System offers tips on coping with the 60 minute sleep deficit this weekend.
“Spring forward is usually the rougher one for people — nobody really seems to mind the ‘fall back’ one because you’re getting an extra hour of sleep,” Tookey said. “But when it comes to springing forward — that hour feels pretty rough.”
Tookey cautions against trying to ignore the change, saying you can “run into trouble by shortchanging” yourself of the rest time.
“One hour of sleep, long term, is no big deal, but it can impact you for two to three day,” Tookey says.
He advises rising a half hour early Saturday, and on Sunday venturing outside within an hour of waking to help adjust to the early darkness, bringing a flashlight or reflective gear if necessary. In the evening, when it’s still light out, step outside again for a bit.
“Getting some sunshine can be helpful in resetting the clock,” Tookey says.
For children, Tookey recommends keeping rising time and bedtime consistent. If it is still light outside when younger kids are going to bed, keep their rooms dark with thick curtains to help them drift off.
Tookey also advises accepting you may feel thrown off for a day or two as your body and mind adjusts.
“Give yourself some extra time and a little bit of grace,” Tookey says. “I think come Monday morning a lot of people aren’t feeling 100%, so just be nice to your coworkers and give yourself some slack if you’re not running at peak efficiency.”
