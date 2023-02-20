Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson visited the La Crosse Family and Children’s Center to discuss the success of a state program that provide funds for childcare for employees.

The secretary’s visit is part of a series of listening sessions she is hosting to identify successes and limitations of two state child care programs: Partner Up and Child Care Counts. The programs are part of the proposed 2023-2025 state budget.

Amundson arrived at the Family and Children’s Center with state Rep. Jill Billings (D-La Crosse) to meet with Tita Yutuc, CEO and president of the center, and a couple of employees who have benefitted from Partner Up.

The Family & Children’s Center, which provides services to families in domestic abuse cases, foster care and much more, joined the Partner Up program in June 2022. Since then, three employees and four children have benefited from subsidized child care.

Yutuc said this number may seem small, but these employees are instrumental to the day-to-day work of the center.

“Most of our clients who have experienced trauma have trust as an issue and to have the same worker with them, whether it's a case manager or therapist, helps the quality of care in their recovery that much more,” Yutuc said.

Yutuc said the Family and Children’s Center was “relieved” to be selected for Partner Up because losing staff due to lack of child care would be detrimental – it could result in clients not getting the care and services they need.

Partner Up funding not only helps the center with employee retention, but it also helps recruit new talent.

“We're seeing folks drop out of the workforce because they do not have high quality, accessible, affordable childcare and we need as many people in the state of Wisconsin working as possible,” Amundson said.

Expanding to long term

Partner Up began about a year ago with $21 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Employees of selected businesses are provided with a year of quality childcare with a local licensed child care provider, at no cost to the employee.

“It's a nice little trifecta,” Amundson said. “Employees get a free year of childcare, employers pay a little bit to help subsidize the cost of care, the state picks up some of that cost and the childcare center has a really great, stable long term sustainable funding stream.”

Currently both Partner Up and Child Care Counts – which provide grants to child care centers – are funded through ARPA, a one-time revenue source.

“If child care providers in the state of Wisconsin knew that [Child Care Counts] program was continuing through the state budget process, we would start to see wages go up long term, benefits programs likely start,” Amundson said. “They have been hesitant to make those types of long term investments because of the one time nature of this funding.”

Last week, Gov. Tony Evers proposed continuing the programs in his 2023-2035 biennial budget. Evers proposed investing $340 million for Child Care Counts and $22 million to continue funding Partner Up.

“We had to work with members of both sides of the aisle to greenlight these programs during COVID,” Amundson said. “If there is a bipartisan piece of this budget, I believe it's in childcare.”

Finding quality care

Employees of the Family and Children’s Center shared their experience with the Partner Up program with Secretary Amundson.

Destiny Ziel, social worker at the center, had her first child about a year ago. The Partner Up program allowed her and her husband to stay in their careers while securing quality childcare for their infant.

“Our childcare costs, if we didn't have this, would be twice the cost of our mortgage,” Ziel shared with Amundson. “So having a system was huge for us to be able to stay in the fields, stay in the nonprofit sector and not have to worry so much about what we are bringing home on our paychecks.”

Ziel did mention that finding child care was difficult because there was little to no availability for licensed child care for infants. Amundson hopes that the two programs, Partner Up and Child Care Counts, will pass with the budget and continue to support child care, the workforce and those who work in child care.

“Child care centers that are also participating in the partner program have been able to use the partner program to recruit and retain staff in child care centers, who are then benefiting from free child care,” Amundson said. “It's a wonderful synchronicity of that program.”

IN PHOTOS: WIARA Ski & Snowboard Championships