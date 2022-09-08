De Moines man dies following crash in Vernon County

A Des Moines, Iowa, man died following a motorcycle/van crash, Sunday, Sept. 4, on State Hwy. 131 in front of S7205 Hwy. 131.

At 4:51 p.m., the Vernon County Dispatch Center received a report of the two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and a van.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the van, driven by Mary Cano, 32, of rural Gays Mills, was headed eastbound on State Hwy. 131 and was to make a left turn into a private driveway. Cano did not see the motorcycle driven by Kevin Fleming, 35, of Des Moines, approaching from the opposite direction.

The motorcycle collided into the van, and both Fleming and his passenger, Amber Blake, 31, of Des Moines, were thrown from the motorcycle. Both vehicles came to rest in the driveway of S7205 State Hwy. 131. Cano and her infant passenger reported no injures. Fleming and Blake both received substantial injuries. Fleming was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare by Readstown EMS, where he was later pronounced deceased. Blake was transported from the scene by La Farge EMS to a landing zone to meet Gundersen Air, where she was flown to Gundersen Healthcare - La Crosse.

The occupants of the Cano vehicle were wearing seat belts and appropriate child safety restraint. Neither occupant of the motorcycle were wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Readstown Fire, Readstown EMS, La Farge EMS, Gundersen Air, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Vernon County Coroners Office assisted the sheriff's office.

This accident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Vernon County Coroners Office.