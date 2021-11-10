 Skip to main content
De Soto Area Lions Club to hold Soup and Salad Supper

The De Soto Area Lions Club will hold a Soup and Salad Supper Nov. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at De Soto Community Center De Soto.

Freewill donations are asked. There will be soups, salads, desserts and coffee.

