De Soto Area Lions will hold a Soup & Salad Supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the De Soto Community Center in De Soto, Wis. It is a fundraiser for Miles Bohland to help with medical expenses. Guest speaker is Dr. Scott Walker from the Fennimore Medical Clinic. A free-will offering will be accepted.
De Soto Area Lions hold fundraiser
