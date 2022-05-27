De Soto High School Class of 2022

De Soto High School will hold commencement ceremonies on Friday at 7 p.m. at De Soto Middle/High School New Gymnasium.
Valedictorian: Tanner Pedretti
Salutatorian: Lilliana Milliren
Class of 2022 graduates are Daniel Edward Adkins, Loren Gene Bannister, Michelle Ann Berra, Joshua Gerald Boardman, Aiden Carl Brosinski, James Paul Dammon, Andrew John Degeler, Desiray Jean Fedler, Jenna Emily Gianoli, Avyn Elaine Holliday, Robert William Hunter, Madalen Lucille Jacobson, Haevyn Marie Kuhnke, Drake Kenneth Kumlin, Kiele Rebecca McDowell.
Cameron Maxwell McKittrick, Lilliana Faye Milliren, Jennifer Ann Mitchell, McKenzie Jane Moser, Hunter James Obert, McKenna Ann Marie Obert, Valerie Eileen Osthoff, Emma Grace Overby, Dakotah Rose Pardo, Tanner Thomas Pedretti, Desirae Alice Steiber, Brock James Taylor, Camryn Nicole Venner, Trinity Marie Vento, Ngoy Lusanga Wa Kiluba, Gabriel Christopher Walz, Aubrionna Nyshel Wedwick, Nathan Victor Woodhouse.
