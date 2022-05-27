 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
De Soto High School Class of 2022

De Soto High School will hold commencement ceremonies on Friday at 7 p.m. at De Soto Middle/High School New Gymnasium. 

Valedictorian: Tanner Pedretti 

Salutatorian: Lilliana Milliren 

Class of 2022 graduates are Daniel Edward Adkins, Loren Gene Bannister, Michelle Ann Berra, Joshua Gerald Boardman, Aiden Carl Brosinski, James Paul Dammon, Andrew John Degeler, Desiray Jean Fedler, Jenna Emily Gianoli, Avyn Elaine Holliday, Robert William Hunter, Madalen Lucille Jacobson, Haevyn Marie Kuhnke, Drake Kenneth Kumlin, Kiele Rebecca McDowell.

Cameron Maxwell McKittrick, Lilliana Faye Milliren, Jennifer Ann Mitchell, McKenzie Jane Moser, Hunter James Obert, McKenna Ann Marie Obert, Valerie Eileen Osthoff, Emma Grace Overby, Dakotah Rose Pardo,  Tanner Thomas Pedretti, Desirae Alice Steiber, Brock James Taylor, Camryn Nicole Venner, Trinity Marie Vento, Ngoy Lusanga Wa Kiluba, Gabriel Christopher Walz,  Aubrionna Nyshel Wedwick, Nathan Victor Woodhouse.

De Soto Virtual Charter School graduates are Alexis Marie Baker, Jillian Michelle Brown, Amber Sky Hrycenko. 

