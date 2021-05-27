 Skip to main content
De Soto High School Class of '21
De Soto High School Class of '21

De Soto High School will hold its graduation ceremonies at 7 p,m. May 28 at the  De Soto High School Gymnasium.

Valedictorian: Elynn Russell-Miller 

Salutatorian: Vincent Buchner 

Candidates for graduation:

Zoey Boardman, Vincent Buchner, Austin Faulkner, Cezar Garcia, Ellie George, Paighton Glasson, Lily Greener, Ellie Greeno, Aiden Grelle, April Haakenson, Aiden Hall, Emma Hobbs, Gage Kennedy, Emilee Koch, Kenzy Kreuzer, Dalton Kukes, Keith Kunert, Jacob Kurszewski, Alan Matson, Quinton Nies, Ella Penchi, Natalie Randa, Lilli Runice, Elynn Russell-Miller, Trevor Sanding, Alex Scoville, Cierra Spears, Logan Stangel, Andrew Thompson, Jordan Young

De Soto Virtual Charter School Class of 2021 graduating seniors:

Brock Horstman, Isaac Holliday, Brooke Lockington, Chelsie Meyer, Geovanni Pardo, Montana Sellers, Ariana Story, Autumn Butenhoff

