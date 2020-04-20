De Soto man killed, 2 Iowa men injured in Vernon County UTV crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TOWN OF WHEATLAND — A rural De Soto man was killed and two others were seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a UTV crash in Vernon County.

The Vernon County Dispatch Center received a 911 call at about 3 p.m. reporting a UTV crash near Fortner Road, south of Hwy. 82.

Kyle P. Deegan, 28, of rural De Soto was operating a Polaris Razr on a marked ATV trail when he lost control, causing the UTV strike a power pole. Deegan and backseat passengers Austin Haskovec, 22, and Justin Martinek, 22, both of Cresco, Iowa, were ejected from the UTV, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

Martinek was airlifted to Gundersen Health System, and Haskovec was transported to Gundersen by Tri-State Ambulance, both with serious injuries. Deegan was pronounced dead at the scene by Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh.

Ryan Pritchard, 21, of Farmersberg, Iowa, who was in the front passenger seat of the UTV, was wearing a seat belt and remained inside the UTV during the crash. He was not inured.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, authorities say, and none of the occupants were wearing helmets. It was the first fatal crash of the year in Vernon County.

Fortner Road remained closed so Vernon Electric could restore power.