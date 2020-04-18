De Soto man seriously injured in Vernon County crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF WHEATLAND — A De Soto man was seriously injured late Friday in a crash in Vernon County.

Quinton Nies, 16, was southbound on Bishop Road, just north of Gilman Road, about 11 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle at the top of a hill and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Ryan Gottbeheat, 42, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

Nies was pinned in his vehicle and had to be extricated by the Wheatland Fire Department. He later was was flown by Gundersen Air to Gundersen Health System with serious injuries.

Gottbeheat, also of De Soto, reported no injuries.

Both driver's were wearing their seat belts and airbags were deployed in both.

The crash remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0