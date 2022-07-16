De Soto Public Library to present 'Be a Bookaneer! – A Library Adventure Series'

The De Soto Public Library will present “Be a Bookaneer! – A Library Adventure Series” at Prairie View Elementary School in De Soto Monday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited and admission is free.

“Be a Bookaneer! A Library Adventure Series” is a live comedy and magic show appropriate for all ages and features Capt. KID — Toby KID Klauenberg, a Master Clown whose career spans 30+ years, 48 states and 17 countries. Attendees can earn their official Library Pirate names, while Capt. KID encourages them to plunder their library’s treasure chest of riches.

“It's not all about laughs,” says Capt. KID on his website, tobyteaches.org. "When laughing we are at our most susceptible to learning."

The De Soto Public Library serves the residents of De Soto, Ferryville, Genoa, Red Mound, Retreat, Stoddard, Victory and the surrounding rural areas. Library hours are 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information call the library at 608-648-3593; email desotopl@wrlsweb.org; visit its website at https://desotolibrary.wrlsweb.org/ or look for the De Soto Public Library on Facebook.