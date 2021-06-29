Dead body found at Houska Park in La Crosse

Officers were called to the shelter area of Joseph Houska Park at 1011 Joseph Houska Drive Monday shortly after 11:30 p.m and located an injured person who was pronounced dead a short time later. Police haven't determined a cause of death and describe the investigation as "active" and "ongoing."

Anyone with information pertaining to the death is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Those who want to remain anonymous can contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/459. Tipsters can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via their phone.