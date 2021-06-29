 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dead body found at Houska Park in La Crosse
0 Comments
alert top story

Dead body found at Houska Park in La Crosse

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
police logo-image

The La Crosse Police Department is conducting a death investigation at Joseph Houska Park.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers were called to the shelter area of Joseph Houska Park at 1011 Joseph Houska Drive Monday shortly after 11:30 p.m and located an injured person who was pronounced dead a short time later. Police haven't determined a cause of death and describe the investigation as "active" and "ongoing."

Anyone with information pertaining to the death is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Those who want to remain anonymous can contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/459. Tipsters can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via their phone.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

How science can explain the different colors of sunsets

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News