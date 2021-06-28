Dead body recovered from Mississippi River in Buffalo County

Law enforcement is attempting to identify a man who was found dead Friday in the Mississippi River in Buffalo County.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement was called shortly after 10:30 a.m. to an area near Aghaming Park, where the body was discovered. Emergency crews from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Winona Fire Department and Winona County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist and recovered the victim from the water.

The victim is a white male and believed to be at least 60 years old.

Anyone who can help identify the victim is asked to call the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office at 608-685-4433.

