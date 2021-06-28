 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dead body recovered from Mississippi River in Buffalo County
0 Comments

Dead body recovered from Mississippi River in Buffalo County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Law enforcement is attempting to identify a man who was found dead Friday in the Mississippi River in Buffalo County.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement was called shortly after 10:30 a.m. to an area near Aghaming Park, where the body was discovered.  Emergency crews from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Winona Fire Department and Winona County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist and recovered the victim from the water.

The victim is a white male and believed to be at least 60 years old.

Anyone who can help identify the victim is asked to call the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office at 608-685-4433.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump org's legal team meets with prosecutors

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News