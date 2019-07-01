{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Tony Evers has extended the deadline to send application materials for the position of Jackson County Coroner to 5 p.m. July 8.

The appointment will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Karla Wood. The new coroner will complete a term through Jan. 2, 2023.

Interested people may submit an online application found on Gov. Evers' website, www.evers.wi.gov. If the online application is not functioning, please send a cover letter and resume to govappointments@wisconsin.gov. Any questions can be directed to Cassi Fenili, director of gubernatorial appointments, at 608-267-3675.

