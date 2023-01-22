Deadly start to 2023: La Crosse County already reports five overdose deaths

January has been a deadly month in La Crosse County for drug overdoses.

Five people have already died in the first half of the month from suspected fentanyl overdoses, according to La Crosse County medical examiner Beth Lubinski. She said that puts the county on a pace to significantly exceed the 2022 death toll.

“It’s surprising to have five of them in a two-week period,” she said. “Usually we have one about every week and a half.”

Lubinski said there were 35 confirmed drug overdose deaths in La Crosse County in 2022 with five more awaiting toxicology results. She said the results normally confirm the initial finding.

The county reported 33 confirmed drug overdose deaths in 2021.

La Crosse police chief Shawn Kudron said there is also an increase in non-fatal overdoses. On Friday, he said his department responded to five non-fatal cases within the previous 48 hours.

Kudron said his officers continue to see a pattern of users who don’t know what they’re taking or how much.

“People are often unaware of what substances may be laced with when choosing to use,” he said.

Lubinski said fentanyl is being combined with a number of other illegal substances.

“It looks like a lot of it is cocaine and methamphetamine mixed with fentanyl,” she said. “They’re finding fentanyl in everything. They’re finding it in pressed pills.”

Lubinski said the difference between a fatal and non-fatal overdose is often whether the user is alone. She said all five fatal doses involved solitary users.

Dr. Chris Eberlein, Gundersen Emergency Medicine, agrees.

“It is of the highest priority for anyone using illegal substances to not use alone, to have Narcan available and, because of the dangerous potency, administer rescue breathing if needed,” Eberlein said.

Kudron said his officers carry Narcan into the field and that it’s often effective in reversing an overdose. However, Kudron and Eberlein warned that some substances don’t respond to Narcan.

“Current synthetic opiates combined with additional substances can render Narcan less effective,” Eberlein said.

La Crosse County Sheriff John Siegel said population density is a factor in where overdoses are occurring and that his office responds to fewer cases. However, he said increased opioid use impacts the county jail.

“Increased opioid use is a significant concern for our jail staff,” Siegel said. “A good portion of people brought to the jail identify as drug users, or, in some cases, were using just prior to being arrested.”

Lubinski said all five fatal overdose victims were at least 30 years old. One was over 60.

“The public tends to think it’s younger people, but so many of them are middle-age people who have been dealing with addiction for most of their lives,” she said.

Kudron hopes public education can put a dent in the overdose epidemic.

“La Crosse Police, Gundersen and other partners are committed to educating our community about the dangers of unknown substances and the deadly consequences that could occur from (drug) use,” Kudron said. “We understand substance use disorders do not only impact those using the substance, but also their families and the community.”

The state Department of Health Services reports that over 9,500 people in Wisconsin died from drug overdoses between 2014 and 2021. That includes a record 1,427 deaths in 2021, the most recent year for which calendar-year data is available.

COLLECTION: Good morning photos of the day Saturday ... in the park, definitely not the 4th of July Strolling swans Eagle watch First robin of spring? Opossum passing by Eagles at sundset Saturday ... in the park, definitely not the 4th of July Snowy skyline Towering Spring rain drop The end of ice fishing season Arcadia flyer Bridge sunset A foggy morning hello Spring rain drop End of ice fishing is a drag Spring snow HARBORMASTER CAPPED Hitting the open water Bikes for everyone Helping our neighbors HyVee work continues PICTURE OF THE DAY PICTURE OF THE DAY: Spring migration A tradition unlike any other... Feeling squirrelly Elm tree flowers Sitting on the dock of the bay A holiday hunt Colorful sunset A nice day for a walk A beautiful sunset Tulip blooms Sunrise in the neighborhood A great day for reflection Enjoying the breeze Right on the river Morning visitor Beautiful blossoms A patriotic pair A trip to the Capitol Misty Mississippi Mallard on the march A balancing act Apple blossoms Flowering Crab trees River overflow Flag Day next week Ready to go for a spin Riverside sunset Doggone beautiful The cat-bird seat La Crosse River at Veterans Memorial Park bike bridge in Riverside Park French Island fiery sunset Cass Street Bridge from Riverside Park End of the Day Holding it together A flower named Sue Hanging out at Goose Island Beautiful day Riding in style On parade at Catfish Days A sun-dappled cemetery lane Pecking away Bunny meets world Cranes by the creek River at Veterans Memorial Park The cat-bird seat Fingers in the fog Dragonfly on the line Breakfast at the birdhouse Spreading her wings Relaxing in the park A view from the stage The Quenten Brown Band Rocking out in Arcadia Viceroy butterfly Dog or lion? Pure Water Days, Chippewa Falls Visiting in style Pedaling is for the birds Working on the new Fire House Dockwork Hurling in the park Swimming swans Hibiscus bloom 'The Remainders' rock the stage Land of milk and honey? French Island dining Anything for a free meal A babbling creek Finches munch on cones Stunning sunset Pucker up Chowing down Hibiscus bloom