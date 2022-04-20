Deanery chooses Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe for Divine Mercy celebration (copy)

Divine Mercy Sunday at shrine April 24

The Deanery of the La Crosse Diocese has chosen the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse for the celebration of Divine Mercy Sunday. You are invited to make a pilgrimage for Divine Mercy Sunday on April 24.

The schedule for the day is as follows: 9:30 a.m Latin Mass; 11 a.m. Spanish Mass; 1 p.m. English Mass; 1:30 p.m. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament; 2:45 p.m. Divine Mercy Reflection by Cardinal Burke followed by a Family Consecration to the Divine Mercy; 3: p.m. Chaplet of Divine Mercy led by Cardinal Burke; 3:15 p.m. Benediction; 3:30 p.m. Blessing with first-class relic of St. Faustina. Confessions will be heard in English and Spanish from 9:15 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Cart shuttles will be available for pilgrims from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, please call the Shrine at (877) 799-4059.

“On that day (Divine Mercy Sunday), the very depths of My tender mercy are open. The soul that will go to Confession and receive Holy Communion shall obtain complete forgiveness of sins and punishment.” – Diary of St. Faustina #699

