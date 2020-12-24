 Skip to main content
Dear Santa: 'My biggest wish is for COVID-19 to be gone'
Dear Santa: 'My biggest wish is for COVID-19 to be gone'

Dear Santa,

I know I haven’t been the best this year but it isn’t easy spending all of quarantine with a little brother. I don’t know if you had any siblings because there are so many movies about you, I don’t know which to believe.

Anyway, for Christmas I would like a Chromebook and if you can a Nintendo Switch for me and my brother to share, but my biggest wish is for COVID-19 to be gone. There are so many people dying and now people in mu family are getting it.

Thank you Santa!

Isabelle Tauscher, 9, Onalaska

