Death, injury rates high in agriculture work, Mayo offers safety tips

Agriculture workers are some five to seven times more likely to die on the job than the national average for workers, making it one of the most dangerous professions in the U.S.

In addition to adult employees, farm and agriculture industry injuries and deaths are entirely too common among youth. With fall harvest season in swing, Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse Dr. Alecia Gende, emergency department and sports medicine, is stressing safe practices and accident prevention.

Agriculture work is often physically taxing, with industries such as farming requiring long hours, sometimes in hazardous weather conditions, and handling of heavy and powerful equipment and machinery. In addition, jobs may be done solo, in remote locations where immediate help is out of proximity.

For 2020, the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics, reported a death rate for crop production workers at 20.8 per 100,000, with support activities for agriculture and forestry at 23.8 per 100,000 and fishing, hunting and trapping at an extreme 121.1 per 100,000.

In 2020, agriculture production jobs resulted in 11,880 injuries requiring time off work, according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. Among farmers alone, 368 deaths were recorded that year due to work related injury. Tractor overturns were the leading cause of death.

"The things that we'll see can be range from simple sprain or strain -- I stepped off the tractor wrong or I slipped in this -- to something more severe," Gende says. "We see severe blunt trauma, you could see amputations. Thankfully more severe juries are less common."

In 2014, the most recent data from NIOSH, around 12,000 children or teens were injured on farms, with a third resulting from farm labor. Again, tractors and other farm transportation accounted for a high number of fatalities at 47%, according to the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety 2020 fact sheet. Contact with machinery led to 20% of deaths, and 13% were due to violent contact with animals or other people.

Every three days, a child dies from an agriculture related incident, and since 2009 youth deaths due to agriculture were greater than all other industries combined, at a rate of 14.57 per 100,000 compared to 1.87 per 100,000. Every day around 33 children are injured in agriculture related accidents, with over half not working when the injury occurred. Animals and recreational ATV both accounted for a large number of non-work injuries.

"We see younger people that have a little higher risk tolerance, skipping the last step, maybe jumping down or kind of trying to maneuver in a way that maybe isn't the safest way," Gende says.

Gende notes, "You can safely operate with children on the farm," but "They need understand that when you say 'stay here' it means stay here, don't run behind me while I'm backing up or don't pull in front of me. They need to understand the importance of the safety briefings and the safety tips that you give them."

With older farmers, Gende says, chronic pain or mobility issues may lead to accidents if they lose their footing or move differently. Being worn down, dehydrated or hungry can also have dangerous consequences

"Be aware of your level of fatigue and manage your fatigue," Gende says. "And I don't just mean 'I'm physically tired,' it could also mean cognitive fatigue and your ability to focus and to safely operate the equipment and safely accomplish your harvest this year."

Mental and physical breaks, Gende says, are essential. Workers should don proper PPE, such as eye protection, respirators, and sturdy footwear. Make sure equipment is in proper working order, any lights and mirrors are functioning and positioned correctly, and perform as much work as possible in daylight hours. A first aid kit should be readily available and include a tourniquet -- uncontrolled bleeding from limbs is the most preventable cause of death due to injury

Gende also advises having a cellphone on you and to communicate with family or team members so they know where you will be and for how long, and set check-in times throughout the day.

"Just be careful is the main thing," says Gende. "Watch your appendages around any any moving pieces of equipment, if you are working with a team, make sure that everybody knows where each individual is."