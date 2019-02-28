In her 20s, Deborah Tucker volunteered at the Austin, Texas, Rape Crisis Center. What she saw and what she learned there led her to a 40-year career in public service to help victims of domestic violence. She has founded several organizations and advocated for improvements to laws, policies and practices around our nation and the world. Tucker has worked closely with every state, with Mexico and Peru, and with 12 other countries to help those who have suffered from domestic violence. She co-chaired the Defense Task Force on Domestic Violence, helped write and pass the Violence Against Women Act of 1994 and was the founding chair of the National Network to End Domestic Violence. This activist founded one of the first shelters for victims of domestic violence and their children in the United States. Deborah Tucker is responsible for the establishment of the National Domestic Violence Hotline, available to help victims and survivors of domestic violence.
Provided by AAUW La Crosse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.