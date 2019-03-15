I want to thank the city of La Crosse for cleaning up the weeds and some trees along Lang Drive last fall.
Sorry this thank you is late. I think it is important to keep the marsh visible so that residents and visitors can enjoy it.
There is an abundance of nature to be seen in the marsh all year.
Deborah Lamoreaux, La Crosse
