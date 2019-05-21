DECORAH, Iowa — A Decorah man has died in a two-vehicle crash Monday on Hwy. 9.
The Iowa State Patrol identified him as Norman Dickman, 86. He was the driver of a utility vehicle that collided with a car driven by Lorrie Reed, 62, of Darlington, Wis., about 2:50 p.m.
Troopers said both vehicles were eastbound on the roadway when Dickman made a left turn in front of Reed, causing the vehicles to collide in the left eastbound lane. Dickman was transported to Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah where he later died. Reed also suffered some injuries.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, Winneshiek County Ambulance, Winneshiek First Responders, Decorah Fire Department and Frankville Fire Department.
