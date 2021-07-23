Deecefest returns for second year July 30-Aug. 1

Cheech's Deecefest Family Music Festival is returning to rural La Crosse July 30-Aug. 1.

The event, organized by local music mainstay Gregg "Cheech" Hall, made its debut in 2019, but like so many music and arts festivals was put on hold thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deecefest features three stages at two locations: the Bluebird Stage at Bluebird Campground, N2883 Smith Valley Road; and the Creekside and Acoustic stages at Creekside Grill and Pub, W5450 Keil Coulee Road. The lineup features local favorites, like Gregg Hall and the Wrecking Ball, Flibbertijibbet and Matt Mahlum, as well as regional acts, including rock band the Big Wu, blues duo Joe and Vicki Price, and American roots act the White Iron Band.

Weekend passes are $50, and kids age 10 and under are admitted for free. Cheech’s Deecefest/Deece Productions will be following all CDC guidelines and will be working with the health department to ensure the safety of all guests at the fest, which includes limiting tickets. As of Saturday, tickets were still available.

For more information, go to www.deeceproductions.com.

