Deena Athas: Gundersen Health System physician focuses on infections

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is never out of the scope for infectious disease physicians to someday be confronted with a serious outbreak, but when that would be, on what scale, and to what degree I would be involved could not have been anticipated.

As a Gundersen Health System physician, I care for patients with serious wounds, viral hepatitis, HIV and other infections.

As medical director of Infection Control, I oversee hospital infection rates, collaborate with staff to establish infection-prevention strategies, analyze ways to increase staff hand hygiene rates to prevent infection and evaluate safe and practical PPE use for patients carrying drug-resistant bacteria.

In the COVID-19 era, I’m responsible for monitoring the virus, learning how it spreads and identifying what protective equipment our staff and patients need to stay safe. I keep my colleagues informed on what treatment or prevention therapy is available, the risks associated with those therapies and what clinical complications are associated with COVID-19 infection.

This means collaborating with providers across all disciplines at Gundersen with our staff caring for all patients, from newborns to nursing home residents. There was a steep learning curve researching the details of each daily practice and assessing infection exposure risk.