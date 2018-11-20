Hunters killed more deer during opening weekend of the nine-day gun deer season than compared to the same two-day period last year, according to data from the Department of Natural Resources.
Across Wisconsin, hunters registered 65,388 antlered deer and 53,282 antlerless deer Saturday and Sunday, which marked the start of the gun deer season that goes until the end of Thanksgiving weekend. The number of antlered kills increased 8.3 percent and the number of antlerless kills increased 18.8 percent compared to opening weekend last year.
Antlered deer, typically males at least one and half years old, have antlers at least three inches long, while antlerless deer are males with antlers shorter than three inches, female deer, and more rarely, male deer without antlers.
La Crosse County hunters bagged 767 antlered deer and 745 antlerless deer this opening weekend, a 31 percent increase overall compared with last year's opening weekend.
Trempealeau County registered 1,111 antlered deer kills and 1,207 antlerless deer kills, a 12.9 percent increase overall.
Vernon County registered 1,636 antlered deer killed and 1,854 antlerless deer killed, a 30.7 percent increase compared to last year.
Jackson County, which is split between two deer management zones, recorded 833 antlered deer kills and 737 antlerless deer kills in the Central Farmland zone (a 3.8 percent increase from last year) and 357 antlered kills and 101 antlerless kills in the Central Forest zone (a 8.4 percent decrease from last year.)
Monroe County, also split between two deer management zones, had 1,395 antlered deer kills and 1,189 antlerless deer kills in the Central Farmland zone (a 18.4 percent increase from last year) and 195 antlered kills and 36 antlerless kills in the Central Forest zone (a 51 percent increase.)
