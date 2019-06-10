In celebration of the Deke Slayton Museum's 20th anniversary, a Space Day Block Party will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 15.
The free celebration will be centered around a traveling space museum with 12 interactive exhibits flight simulators, a space toilet and a mock-up of the inside of the International Space Station.
Throughout the day, there will also be children's crafts at the library, old-fashioned games, explosive science demonstrations, and food for purchase including a chickencue from the Lions and brats and hot dogs by SACS. There will also be free culver's custard in the museum's gallery all day.
For more information, call 608-269-0033.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.