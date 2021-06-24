Delta COVID-19 variant found in La Crosse County, 36 cases statewide

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It has epidemiologists concerned," says Dr. Joseph Poterucha of Mayo Clinic Health System. "We know that it is more transmissible and people are more likely to be hospitalized and have burden of illness. They also get worse more quickly. We're learning more every day about it."

Delta seems to be less responsive to monoclonal antibody treatments, and a single vaccine dose offers less protection against the variant than with other strains. Per the Public Health England study, one shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine offers only 33% protection against Delta, compared to 50% for Alpha. However, completing the series raises efficacy against Delta to 88%, versus 93% for Alpha.

"Those at most risk at this point in the pandemic are those who aren't vaccinated. So now is the time to get the vaccine. The vaccine is your best protection against the COVID variants," Poterucha says. "This would be an opportunity for those who have been on the fence, those who have been waiting for safety data. We have good safety data."

Having been previously infected with COVID, Poterucha cautions, "will not protect you from the Delta variant. It's a different breed, the antibodies that might provide some natural immunity are different. You can get COVID again with this Delta variant and you can get quite sick."