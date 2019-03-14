La Crosse Regional Airport's Delta Global Services crew has been named "Station of the Year" by Delta.
The Delta team in La Crosse was ranked number one out of 73 similar-sized airports in the United States after being evaluated on boarding satisfaction, agent interaction, system bag mishandling and on-time departures.
“This is an incredible honor for the DGS team here at LSE,” airport director Clint Torp said. “We are very proud of all of our staff here, and this award is a true testament to how exceptional they really are.”
The Delta team provided service to nearly 42,000 passengers last year.
“I could not be more proud.” said Collin Jahnke, LSE station manager for DGS. “The team members here in La Crosse are truly dedicated to our passengers, the community and to each other. They work extremely hard in all kinds of weather conditions and at all hours of the day to make sure our flights leave here safely. It is a true honor to be a part of this operation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.