Delta Airlines is suspending service from La Crosse to the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport, effective this June.

The last flight prior to suspension will be June 4, the La Crosse Office of the Mayor reported Friday afternoon. There is no scheduled return to service date. The decision by Delta Airlines stems from ongoing staffing shortages, especially pilots, in the airline industry.

Prior to the suspension, Delta was offering two flights per day to and from Minneapolis.

La Crosse Regional Airport Director Ian Turner stated demand for service in La Crosse remains steady, with the number of seats filled in the local market above 85%.

“Throughout the last four years we have done everything we can to maintain our air service despite the challenges facing the overall aviation industry,” said Turner.

Last August, American Airlines began serving La Crosse with flights to and from Chicago's O'Hare Airport. Flights offering direct service to Detroit were discontinued in early 2022.

The La Crosse Regional Airport will work with "both existing and new airlines" to meet future travel demands. Private aircraft operations will continue.

"Our region is vibrant and thriving in so many ways. We will continue to seek transportation alternatives for those traveling to and from La Crosse and I am optimistic we will rebuild our air service to its full potential in the future," said Mayor Mitch Reynolds.

Passengers who have travel booked through Delta Airlines after June 4, 2023, should call the Delta Reservations line at 800-221-1212.