Delta to end flights from La Crosse to Detroit due to pandemic travel impacts

Passengers no longer will be able to fly from La Crosse to Detroit starting Jan. 10, officials confirmed, after Delta Air Lines announced it would end the daily flight.

According to the director of the La Crosse Regional Airport, Ian Turner, Delta is making the change due to the impacts the pandemic has had on travel. The airline had only begun offering the daily, nonstop flight in 2019.

"Pandemic related travel demand, and the lack of return of the business traveler, continue to be a challenge," Turner told the Tribune in an email. "It is certainly disappointing to see the end of this route that the community worked so hard to bring back and supported so well prior to the pandemic."

Delta will continue to offer the two daily flights from La Crosse to the Twin Cities, Turner said, saying that La Crosse Regional Airport's passengers "continue to be well served" by the airline.

The airline is also discontinuing flights from a number of other small cities, it was reported on Monday, including Lincoln, Nebraska, Grand Junction, Colorado and Cody, Wyoming.

"Due to ongoing travel demand impact from the pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to suspend Delta Connection service to these markets," a Delta spokesperson told Business Insider.

Turner said that 7,703 passengers flew out of the La Crosse Regional Airport in November, the first month that has shown an increase from 2019.

"This is a strong recovery for us locally," Turner said.

"We are appreciative of the members of our community who see the value of a short drive, easy parking and the low stress experience provided by flying local from the La Crosse Regional Airport," he said.

In addition to Delta's flights to the Twin Cities, American Airlines also offers a daily flight to Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

