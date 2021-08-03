Delta variant cases more than double statewide since Friday

Coronavirus cases attributed to the Delta variant continue to rise in Wisconsin, with over double the number from just a few days ago.

On Friday, the state was at 147 confirmed infections from the strain, which has rapidly spread throughout the U.S. and other countries. On Tuesday, Delta cases had reached 373 statewide, per the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, an increase of over 153%.

Wisconsin has seen case rates trend upward substantially in recent weeks, and for the 14-day period ending July 27, the most recent data available, the state was categorized as having high case activity and in the medium range for percent positives.

During that same time, the case trajectory was at +111%, per DHS, and hospitalizations were up 51%. DHS designated La Crosse County as having high case activity with a "moderately high burden" of 53.2 per 100,000 persons, and in Western Wisconsin hospitalizations grew, with a seven-day average rising from two to nine. In early July, the average was one hospitalization, versus over 100 during the pandemic's speak last fall.