Delta variant cases more than double statewide since Friday

Coronavirus cases attributed to the Delta variant continue to rise in Wisconsin, with over double the number from just a few days ago.
On Friday, the state was at 147 confirmed infections from the strain, which has rapidly spread throughout the U.S. and other countries. On Tuesday, Delta cases had reached 373 statewide, per the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, an increase of over 153%.
Wisconsin has seen case rates trend upward substantially in recent weeks, and for the 14-day period ending July 27, the most recent data available, the state was categorized as having high case activity and in the medium range for percent positives.
During that same time, the case trajectory was at +111%, per DHS, and hospitalizations were up 51%. DHS designated La Crosse County as having high case activity with a "moderately high burden" of 53.2 per 100,000 persons, and in Western Wisconsin hospitalizations grew, with a seven-day average rising from two to nine. In early July, the average was one hospitalization, versus over 100 during the pandemic's speak last fall.
"For the first time since early February, Wisconsin has exceeded 1,000 new daily COVID-19 cases," Gundersen Health System noted. "In the last two weeks, the state’s seven-day rolling average for cases rose more than 300%. Case rates in Gundersen’s service area are following this trend."
On Tuesday, DHS reminded all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in public indoor settings. The CDC advises face coverings for all in areas with substantial or high levels of transmission.
According to the La Crosse County Health Department, local cases have increased tenfold since July 1, with positives among the unvaccinated four times greater than those fully inoculated. Among county residents, 55.6% have completed the vaccine series, slightly higher than the state's rate of 52.1%. The national level is 57.8%
Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary for DHS, in a video posted Monday stated, "It is important to remember that increased spread also increases the danger of new variants developing, variants which could be even more dangerous than the ones we have now. I'll say it again -- we need everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated now."
Breakthrough infections of COVID-19 remain miniscule, with the CDC as of July 26 reporting 6,587 infections, including 6,239 hospitalizations and 1.263 deaths, among the fully vaccinated. With over 163 million U.S. residents having completed the vaccine series as of that date, the percentage of breakthrough cases resulting in hospitalizations was less than 0.004%, and fatalities under 0.001%.
In total, 611,791 people have died from the coronavirus nationwide, and cases have surpassed 35 million, per the CDC.
"In the rare instance someone tests positive after vaccination, their symptoms tend to be milder or nonexistent, and their risk for hospitalization and death is far, far lower," Willems Van Dijk. "Thanks to these safe and effective vaccines, COVID is becoming a vaccine preventable disease like measles and polio. But this is only true if we reach community immunity. And to do that we need more Wisconsinites, everywhere and everyone who can, to get vaccinated."
IN PHOTOS: Local community members wear face masks
