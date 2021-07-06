Delta variant: vaccine booster shots not yet recommended, full inoculation essential for protection

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases of the Delta variant has nearly doubled statewide in the last 10 days, and all 50 states have now reported positives of the faster spreading, more severe strain.
The Delta/B.1.617.2 variant now accounts for around 25% of new coronavirus cases nationwide, up from 20% in late June, and Wisconsin's confirmed cases have gone from 36 to 71 as of July 1, per DHS data, with one La Crosse County case verified as of the most recent sequencing in mid-June.
The Delta variant was initially discovered last October in India, and has been found in at least 95 countries, according to the World Health Association (WHO).
In the United Kingdom, 95% of new cases are from the Delta strain, and COVID-19 cases in general have increased substantially in states including Arkansas, South Carolina and Missouri, the latter which is seeing a rapid spread of Delta and experienced a 30% rise in hospitalizations last weekend.
New cases in Wisconsin thus far remain low, at a seven-day average of 75 per day last week. In Missouri, 39.71% of eligible persons were fully vaccinated as of Sunday, while 47.6% of Wisconsinites had completed the vaccine series as of Tuesday. La Crosse County is at 53.9%, which is a better rate than many counties but still well below ideal.
"We have more work to do -- that's clear," says Dr. Raj Naik, infectious disease expert with Gundersen Health System. "Our current level of vaccination is not enough to prevent some waves or increases in disease. It's not going to be uniform throughout Wisconsin. It's going to depend really how vaccinated your population is at a local level."
Come fall, when people begin to spend more time in indoor public settings and schools resume, cases will inevitably rise. Those under 12 are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
"We need recommendations on vaccination for younger children to be sorted out and we need to keep working with those who are hesitant to really encourage them to get vaccinated as soon as possible," Naik says. "In order to do that we are going to have to work on dispelling myths, making sure people understand the risks of disease are still real and that the side effects and risks of the vaccine are minimal."
Up to 60% more transmissible than the Alpha strain of COVID-19, Delta is more likely to cause severe illness and hospitalization, and is more resistant to the vaccine, though by how much is not fully determined.
Moderna on June 29 stated in a press release its two-shot vaccine has a "modest reduction" in efficacy against variants including Delta. A release July 1 from Johnson and Johnson, which makes a one-dose viral vector version, says its vaccine "generated strong, persistent activity against the rapidly spreading Delta variant and other highly prevalent SARS-CoV-2 viral variants."
A Public Health England study showed having both doses of the Pfizer vaccine offered 88% protection against Delta, versus 93% for Alpha, while efficacy against Delta from one dose dose was only 33%, compared with 50% for Alpha. In contrast, a new preliminary study out of Israel indicates a significant reduction in vaccine protection, with Pfizer providing only 64% protection against breakthrough cases of Delta, though protection from severe illness remained high at 94%. The data was gathered over the past four weeks.
"I think the actual number is somewhere in between," says Naik. "I think the bottom line, so people don't focus in on one study out of one country, is the vaccines are still highly effective against severe disease from even the Delta variant. If you are fully immunized I think that is a really good proxy for protection against any severe complications."
There are caveats to the efficacy, Naik says, including if a person is immunocompromised or elderly. Such individuals may want to increase their protection by wearing face coverings or staying six feet from others in public settings.
The necessity of masks for vaccinated individuals is a source of debate, with WHO recommending all persons wear face coverings in public while the CDC has not changed its stance that fully inoculated individuals can forgo face coverings in most settings, save for when in healthcare facilities, correctional institutes or using public transit.
"Interpretation of what other public health measures are needed in terms of vaccination depends on the context of where you live," says Naik. "There are probably regions of this country with large unimmunized populations and the circulating Delta variant that should probably be smarter about using these more primitive public health measures like masking and distancing versus if you are in a highly vaccinated area.
"It depends a lot on circumstances, your local population, whether or not you're vaccinated. We've pretty much sorted out the fact if you are vaccinated and you are fully immunocompetent you are protected against severe disease even with these variants and you are not likely to spread it to others."
Whether booster shots of Pfizer or Modern, or a second dose of Johnson and Johnson, will increase or extend protection is an unknown at this time. Recent studies show there is immune memory from a full course of mRNA vaccination, Naik says, which indicates long lasting protection. If a booster is ultimately necessary depends on what happens on a global level with case rates and variants.
Johnson and Johnson has since development of its vaccine been studying if there is benefit to a second shot, and the research is ongoing. The concept of "mixing and matching" vaccine versions will also still need to be studied.
"I haven't been too concerned yet about whether we need booster doses because we're still in the initial rollout," Naik says. "That information will come with time. Our biggest concern should be getting people who are unvaccinated or haven't completed their vaccination series immunized as soon as possible. That is what's going to reduce our likelihood of having more surges in disease or new variants arise."
In effort to help make getting the vaccine easier, Gundersen Health System this week will begin offering the vaccine during family medicine appointments at its Onalaska location, in addition to continuing to provide shots by appointment or walk-in from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Vaccine availability will in the coming weeks expand to Onalaska Pediatrics appointments and during primary care appointments in La Crosse, Sparta, Tomah, Decorah, Winona and Waukon, along with select Critical Access Hospital locations and the Ashley Wellness Center for Ashley Furniture employees and their family members.
"We're trying to make it even more convenient by making it available in your own doctor's office," Naik says. "The ideal thing to do is to after you have a discussion with your trusted healthcare professional to be able to get the vaccine at that moment. We consider not giving vaccine right when you discuss it a potential missed opportunity."
Mayo Clinic Health System last week announced vaccinations are now part of normal clinical operations at all Southwest Wisconsin locations. Additional local vaccine providers include Weber Health Logistics, Walgreens, Walmart and the Community Vaccine Clinic at UW-La Crosse.
Top symptoms of the Delta variant include headache, sore throat, runny nose and fever. Unvaccinated persons experiencing these symptoms should seek testing for COVID-19.
