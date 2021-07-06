Delta variant: vaccine booster shots not yet recommended, full inoculation essential for protection

"I think the actual number is somewhere in between," says Naik. "I think the bottom line, so people don't focus in on one study out of one country, is the vaccines are still highly effective against severe disease from even the Delta variant. If you are fully immunized I think that is a really good proxy for protection against any severe complications."

There are caveats to the efficacy, Naik says, including if a person is immunocompromised or elderly. Such individuals may want to increase their protection by wearing face coverings or staying six feet from others in public settings.

The necessity of masks for vaccinated individuals is a source of debate, with WHO recommending all persons wear face coverings in public while the CDC has not changed its stance that fully inoculated individuals can forgo face coverings in most settings, save for when in healthcare facilities, correctional institutes or using public transit.

"Interpretation of what other public health measures are needed in terms of vaccination depends on the context of where you live," says Naik. "There are probably regions of this country with large unimmunized populations and the circulating Delta variant that should probably be smarter about using these more primitive public health measures like masking and distancing versus if you are in a highly vaccinated area.