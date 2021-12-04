Demand for COVID testing on the rise

Coronavirus testing rates are up across the state and region, with Mayo Clinic Health System seeing numbers similar to fall 2020.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, testing statewide is in high demand, with limited appointments available at some facilities. However, testing in La Crosse County, including at Mayo, Gundersen Health System, and community testing sites, remains readily available, and residents are taking advantage.

Megan Eddy, nurse administrator at Mayo and lead for primary care testing, says testing rates have been rising since July, with the appearance of the delta variant at that time possibly contributing. That month, Mayo averaged 600 to 700 PCR tests a week and is currently administering between 1,700 to 2,000 on a weekly basis.

Just before Thanksgiving 2020, over 3,000 tests were performed at Mayo over a seven day period, but overall this month testing numbers are comparable to those of last year at the same time.

Ages of individuals seeking testing run "across the board," Eddy says, with entire families coming in at times due to close contact or exposure. Turnaround times for results range from 24 to 48 hours.

"Our lab team has just been working tirelessly to get our results out quickly," Eddy says. "Our nursing staff and our registration staff have been wonderful to step up. We do have a core team where this is their job but we also get a wide variety of volunteers to pick up extra hours above and beyond their normal job to help us with this demand. It is really a group effort. We thought we'd be over this by now, but almost two years later our staff still understands this is such a high priority and we need to do this to support our community."

Community members seeking testing at Mayo are encouraged to use the Mayo Clinic App (https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/covid19) for symptom screening and instructions on whether to pursue testing. An appointment for testing, if advised, can be scheduled via the app. Results will also be posted in the app. Individuals can also call the Mayo COVID nurse telephone line at 507-293-9525.

In general with COVID rates high, Eddy recommends individuals continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and get vaccinated.

"Follow those guidelines. Those are being put there to protect everybody," Eddy says. "If you aren't feeling good, call in or use that app."

Testing at Gundersen Health System can be scheduled via the MyChart online portal or by calling the Gundersen COVID Nurse Line at 608-775-4465. Information on additional COVID testing sites can be found at https://lacrossecounty.org/covid19/testing-information.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

