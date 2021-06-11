Dementia Friendly Week activities being held June 14-19

La Crosse County is marking Dementia Friendly Week June 14-19 with a series of programs and events.

In La Crosse County, over 2,300 residents have Alzheimer's or another form of dementia, a number projected to double in the next 20 years. Of County residents age 25 and over, one in four is a caregiver.

“People living with dementia and their caregivers are all around us, but too often we don’t see them,” said Kelsey Flock, dementia care specialist with the La Crosse County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC). “They are our neighbors, friends, colleagues, customers, and family members, so this is really an issue that touches all of us.”

Approximately 70% of people with dementia live at home, and 60% of family caregivers also work a full-time job.

“We need more awareness of the challenges those living with dementia and their caregivers face,” Flock said.

Dementia may carry a stigma, Flock says, leading individuals to self-isolate and possibly leaving them unaware of available support resources. Dementia Friendly Week serves to help with "combat(ting) that stigma" and spreading information about services.

