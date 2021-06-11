Dementia Friendly Week activities being held June 14-19

La Crosse County is marking Dementia Friendly Week June 14-19 with a series of programs and events.
In La Crosse County, over 2,300 residents have Alzheimer's or another form of dementia, a number projected to double in the next 20 years. Of County residents age 25 and over, one in four is a caregiver.
“People living with dementia and their caregivers are all around us, but too often we don’t see them,” said Kelsey Flock, dementia care specialist with the La Crosse County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC). “They are our neighbors, friends, colleagues, customers, and family members, so this is really an issue that touches all of us.”
Approximately 70% of people with dementia live at home, and 60% of family caregivers also work a full-time job.
“We need more awareness of the challenges those living with dementia and their caregivers face,” Flock said.
Dementia may carry a stigma, Flock says, leading individuals to self-isolate and possibly leaving them unaware of available support resources. Dementia Friendly Week serves to help with "combat(ting) that stigma" and spreading information about services.
“Whether you have a family member who lives with dementia or not, we hope you’ll join us next week to learn with us and celebrate the caregivers in our community,” Flock said.
Dementia Friendly Week events will include:
• Virtual and in-person presentation on palliative medicines and their role in dementia care by Mayo Clinic Health System staff, 11 a.m. Monday. Call 1-800-272-3900 for the virtual event or register for the in-person event by calling 608-519-2088.
• Meet and greet picnic with staff from the Gundersen Health MiND Clinic, La Crosse County ADRC, and New Horizons Shelter, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Myrick Park. Call 608-785-5700 to register.
• Performance by the Coulee Region Giving Hearts Dementia Choir from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at First Free Church, Onalaska.
• Presentation on Alzheimer's with discussion of risk factors and current research and treatments with authors Martin Schreiber and Susan Marshall, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Call 1-800-272-3900 for the virtual event or register for the in-person event by calling 608-519-2088.
• Paint the Park Purple: Alzheimer’s Association Awareness Night at the La Crosse Loggers, 6:05 p.m. Saturday. Call 608-796-9553 or visit lacrosseloggers.com to purchase tickets. Use promo code WALK for $12 ticket price.
For more information and a full list of events, visit www.lacrossecounty.org/adrc or call 608-785-5700.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.