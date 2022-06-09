Dementia Friendly Week: Support, awareness activities run June 13-18

La Crosse's Dementia Friendly Community Coalition will host the city's annual "Dementia Friendly Week" starting June 13, designed to raise awareness and offer support.

Over 2,300 La Crosse County residents have Alzheimer's disease or another form of dementia, a number expected to nearly double in the next eight years, per the National Council on Aging.

Nationwide, 80% of those with dementia are receiving care in their home, the CDC says, and Americans provide more than 17 billion hours of unpaid care. According to Kelsey Flock, dementia care specialist with the La Crosse County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC), 60% of family caregivers also have full-time jobs.

"People living with dementia and their caregivers are all around us, but too often we don’t see them," says Flock. "They are our neighbors, friends, colleagues, customers and family members, so this is really an issue that touches all of us."

Dementia Friendly Week events will run June 13-17 and are open to the public. Those with dementia and their caregivers may experience isolation and be unaware of resources and support available for them, Flock notes, and she hopes "next week’s events will highlight some of the great work that’s already happening and increase understanding of dementia in La Crosse County."

Dementia Friendly Week events include:

Presentation on Advanced Directives and Essential Estate Planning, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Black River Beach Neighborhood Center

Cognition change checks, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, La Crosse Community Connections Center

Memory Café, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Holmen Community Center

"Become a Dementia Friend," 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Altra Federal Credit Union Operations Center, Onalaska

SPARK! Cultural Program, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Clearwater Farm, Onalaska

Performance by the Coulee Region Giving Hearts Dementia Choir, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, First Free Church, Onalaska

Discover OASIS Dementia Day Respite Program, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., First Free Church, Onalaska

Screening of "The Notebook," 9 p.m., Friday, Riverside Park

Paint the Park Purple: Alzheimer’s Association Awareness Night at the La Crosse Loggers, 6:05 p.m. Saturday

For more information on how to register for the presentations and a full list of events, visit www.lacrossecounty.org/adrc or call 608-785-5700.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.