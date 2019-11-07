La Crosse County, the ADRC, AGE-u-cate and Gundersen Health System are hosting "Dementia Live Experience" one-hour sessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Gundersen Health System Integrated Center for Education, 1827 Sims Place.
Dementia Live is an evidence-informed experience that immerses participants into life with dementia to help them gain a deeper understanding of what it is like to live with a cognitive impairment or sensory change.
You have free articles remaining.
To register for a one-hour session, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0a4ba4ab2aabf49-community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.